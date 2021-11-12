Loss and Damage issue gets into draft of COP26 declaration







Loss and damage-a key issue for the countries of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and other developing countries-is a long- time demand of countries that are extremely vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change.

The ongoing COP26 climate change conference has included this key issue in the draft declaration, calling for more support from developed countries and other organizations to address the damage caused by extreme weather and rising seas in vulnerable nations.

The draft document issued in Glasgow anticipates the next review of the Warsaw International Mechanism to be held in 2024 and every five years thereafter. The Warsaw mechanism recognizes Loss and Damage associated with climate change and is cherished by the least developed nations.

However, it also recognizes that more finance is needed for developing countries beyond the long-promised US$100b a year by 2020, which will not be

delivered until at least 2022.

Breaking the taboo, First Minister of the Scotland Nicola Sturgeon pledged a £1 million fund on November 1 to help developing countries deal with 'Loss and Damage' from climate change, such as floods and wildfires. The money will come from the Scottish Government's £6 million-a-year Climate Justice Fund for helping communities come out from and build resilience against climate-related events.

Abul Kalam Azad, Special Envoy to Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), a club of 55 vulnerable nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America, said as one of the members of CVF Bangladesh delegation he was pleased to see that the COP26 Climate Change conference had approved the draft of Loss and Damage issue.

Referring to one of texts of the draft, he said that developed countries have yet to meet a promise to channel $100 billion a year in climate finance to poorer nations starting from 2020, something they have now promised to do by 2023.

However, the text (the draft) urged governments to accelerate efforts to meet the goal sooner.

Focusing on this point, he said, "No excuse" for meeting the already overdue $100 billion goal later than 2022.

However, expressing his concern over mixing up two issues like Adaption and Loss and Damage, he said that it will be a disaster if the loss and damage issue becomes mixed up with adaption because two issues are totally different from each other and Loss and Damage issue is more complicated.

"We want the two issues should be dealt separately in terms of approving financing. We also give more priority to adaptation. And I am happy as we have achieved double amount of funds in the adaptation sector. But we also want to get money in dealing loss and damage, although we need to wait for it but it is great that we got approval," he said while talking to the Daily Observer at the Press Conference with Civil Society Partners at the UNFCCC COP26 on Wednesday.

However, he also noted that, this COP needs to ensure that, from COP27 onwards, Loss and Damage be made a standing item at every COP, as it is a standalone and truly vital article of Paris Agreement.

He also noted that the CVF wants negotiators at COP26 to mandate that financing options for loss and damage -from impacts such as higher seas, and stronger storms, droughts and floods-be studied and then presented at COP27 next year that has not been included in the decision texts so far, he said.

David Waskow, from the World Resources Institute, said that still lots of acts are needed to make functional to this loss and damage issue under Santiago Network on Loss and Damage (SNLD).

" For example, we need a secretariat to determine what steps are needed, who will supervise weather it is CMP or COP by following guidelines of SNLD," he said.

However, he also noted that the Subsidy Body Implementation(SBI) will take the responsibility of Secretariat Job, I mean who will take the lead to supervise the whole loss and damage issue, he said.

However, criticizing the draft, he also noted that the UNFCCC has not announced the finance in regards to Loss and Damage.

"We have been hoping that we will hear some financial support from the COP26, unfortunately our dream has not come to reality," he noted.

Dr Saleemul Haq, eminent Climate Environmentalist, said that we are happy that for the first time the negotiators have approved this draft on loss and damage.

Demanding Glasgow Loss and Damage Facility Package, he also noted that there is no doubt that this COP26 Climate Conference is a foundation for Loss and damage issue, especially for the country like Bangladesh and many other Climate Vulnerable Countries.

"The COP26 Climate Conference is a foundation for Loss and Damage. This is the beginning journey and this great achievement. We also have got a platform now from where we will be able to negotiate with the responsible countries," he said.

When asked if he can see a true light of hope for being able to gain financial support to deal loss and damage issue, responding to this query, he said that they hope that gradually it will help Bangladesh reach its goals, I mean financial support will be given by the responsible countries," he said.

"It may seem it is a small step but I am optimistic by following this small step we will be able to reach our expected outcome, financial support a true gesture of climate justice to the countries who are innocent victims of climate change because of developed countries' harmful life style," said Saleemul Huq, Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD).

Climate campaigners have estimated vulnerable nations need at least $300b to respond to loss and damage by 2030.

Sohanur Rahman, Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice said, wealthy countries have fuelled and historically contributed to the climate crisis through decades of willful negligence and inaction, yet have done very little to help the billions of people in developing countries who suffer the effects of the climate crisis.

We are the generation that has to deal with more severe climate impacts than ever and are already bearing its brunt; our children will face disasters at a scale we have never seen before. As young people from around the world, we demand an end to inaction on climate -induced loss and damage, which endangers our future. Still many areas in Bangladesh like Sathhira are marooned with salt water for years. They are not in a position to adapt. They urgently require financial supports from Loss and Damage funds.

Countries are being urged to strengthen their carbon-cutting targets by the end of 2022 in a draft agreement published at the COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit.

Under the Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to address the "loss and damage associated with climate change impacts". But rich countries have fiercely resisted providing specific finance for this as they do not want to accept liability and risk being sued by climate vulnerable nations.









