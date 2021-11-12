Video
Online application for school admission from Nov 25

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Staff Correspondent

Online applications for admission to secondary level educational institutions across the country will be available from November 25 to December 8. Lotteries for admission will be organised for both government and non-government schools.
Selling admission forms, conducting lottery and publishing result will be done through state-run mobile operator Teletalk.
"The decision was taken
on Thursday at a meeting of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) regarding the admission of students from grade 1 to 9," said DSHE Deputy Director (School) Aziz Uddin, also Member Secretary of the School Admission Committee.
Heads of different educational institutions were present at the meeting. After getting the admission policy from the Ministry of Education, the DSHE plans to start the admission process after publishing a circular.
According to the meeting sources, the admission policy will include online admissions and lottery system.






