Fuel price hike a political decision

Senior Secretary M Anisur Rahman, the top boss of the Energy Division, on Thursday said the decision of recent price hike of diesel and kerosene was a 'political decision' and it didn't have anything to do with the bureaucracy.

"It is a political decision and it does not have anything to do with the bureaucracy or the government officials but we have been grilled by every corner. However, we take it as

part of our job," M Anisur Rahman said at a webinar titled 'Energy prices hike: Upcoming impact' organized by Forum for Energy reporters Bangladesh (FERB) on Thursday.

He said, "We are also consumers; all of our family members or relatives are not government officials. We have a very clear understanding of the macro economic impact of fuel price hike but we are not the actor who could be able to take part in such a huge and crucial decision making process; it is a political issue."

The government hiked the price of diesel and kerosene by 23 percent and subsequently bus fares were raised by 28 percent.

With FERB Chairman Arun Karmaker in the chair the virtual seminar was also addressed by Chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) ABM Azad, advisor of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Prof M Shamsul Alam, energy expert Prof Ijaz Hossain, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel.

Justifying the increase on the petroleum fuel price, the senior secretary said there was no other option for Energy Division but to raise the price.

He, however, said there is no plan of raising the price of octane or petrol as the two items are produced locally.

Taking part in the discussion CAB Energy Adviser Prof Shamsul Alam said, "Violating the BERC law the BPC has raised the fuel price and due to this violation the state owned organization will face the trial in future."

"It is a bureaucratic decision to raise the fuel price, not a political one," he remarked.

However, he alleged that the government is now acting as a player instead of a regulator while owners of transport sector have been acting as regulators.

Dr Golam Moazzem said if the taxes are waived on the fuel import, it would not have to raise the price or the government can compensate BPC loss with stimulus package.

Secretary General of the Bangladesh Jatrikalayan Samity, Mozemmel Haque Chowdhury said the people will have to pay Tk 73,000 crore extra due to the fuel price and bus fare hike.

Chairman of the BPC ABM Azad said BPC has no authority to take decision on price. We need money to implement the BPC's project. The BPC acts as per law and it has no authority to deal with any crucial issue like tariff.

"The ultimate decision comes from the government and it has to implement the decision as per the law," he added.

Mozammel Haque said due to the new tariff the passengers have to pay daily Tk 200 crore and Tk 73,000 crore annually for increased bus fares. But BPC's loss is one third of this amount.

"The government can easily adjust the BPC's loss of Tk 6000 crore from the National Budget of Tk 600,000 crore but they did not; they just put the burden on the consumers' shoulders," he said.

Mohiuddin Rubel said the garment sector will have direct impact of Tk 3000 crore loss. It would have been better if the government had waited for some days.

"We have just started recovering from the corona pandemic. At this stage, such a decision was taken to raise the fuel price."

Mohammad Hatem, President of BKMEA, said this was not right time to increase the fuel price when economy has just started recovering from the shock of the Covid-19.

BUET's former Professor Ijaz Hossain said all previous governments tried to keep the diesel price lower. But current decision seems it is trying to change the policy.

BPDB Chairman Belayet Hossain said BPDB is a consumer of energy sector. He also agreed with the apprehension as the economy will suffer from fuel price hike.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister on Wednesday said the Energy Ministry's decision to increase the petroleum fuel price was fully justified.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said mass people have to bear the burden of increased fuel price to some extent as the government needs money to finance development projects.







