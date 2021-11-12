Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM asks France to take Rohingya issue to UNSC

Paris will back Dhaka till permanent solution found: France assures BD

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has requested France to take the Rohingya issue to the UN Security Council as the country is a permanent member of the council.
"During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's talks with the top leaders of France, she made the request," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while briefing journalists on Wednesday in Paris, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.
France has assured that they would remain beside Bangladesh until the permanent solution of the Rohingya issue, Momen said.
France questioned whether this would be possible to advance the dialogue for the repatriation
process during the [Myanmar] military government, the Foreign Minister said.
French leaders asked Bangladesh whether it told ASEAN about the matter, the Foreign Minister said, "We replied - 'Of course, we have told ASEAN. They (France) said that they have talked with ASEAN. They asked ASEAN to take strong steps," the Foreign Minister said, according to the release said.
Bangladesh side said that the ASEAN is slow and it cannot say anything on internal issues of any member country, Momen said.
In this connection, the Foreign Minister said that in 1992 some 253,000 Rohingyas came to Bangladesh and of them 236,000 went back through dialogue and discussion, and the same thing happened in the 1970s.
"We told them (France) that in the last four years there were no conflicts in Rakhaine State. There is no violence in there. So, it is the right time," he added.
"We told them that there were military governments in Myanmar in the 70s and 90s. But during that time they repatriated the Rohingyas," he said.
It was a long discussion (with French leaders on the Rohingya issue)," he added.
"France will seriously remain beside Bangladesh until the crisis (Rohingya) reaches a permanent solution," Momen said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
61pc people suffer from diabetes: Zahid Maleque
Australia halt Pakistan juggernaut to secure WC semi-final
Xi cements his status with historic resolution
China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit
All 5 accused in Raintree double rape case acquitted
Loss and Damage issue gets into draft of COP26 declaration
Online application for school admission from Nov 25
Fuel price hike a political decision


Latest News
Wheat Research Institute's former official murdered in city
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft