PM asks France to take Rohingya issue to UNSC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has requested France to take the Rohingya issue to the UN Security Council as the country is a permanent member of the council.

"During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's talks with the top leaders of France, she made the request," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while briefing journalists on Wednesday in Paris, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

France has assured that they would remain beside Bangladesh until the permanent solution of the Rohingya issue, Momen said.

France questioned whether this would be possible to advance the dialogue for the repatriation

process during the [Myanmar] military government, the Foreign Minister said.

French leaders asked Bangladesh whether it told ASEAN about the matter, the Foreign Minister said, "We replied - 'Of course, we have told ASEAN. They (France) said that they have talked with ASEAN. They asked ASEAN to take strong steps," the Foreign Minister said, according to the release said.

Bangladesh side said that the ASEAN is slow and it cannot say anything on internal issues of any member country, Momen said.

In this connection, the Foreign Minister said that in 1992 some 253,000 Rohingyas came to Bangladesh and of them 236,000 went back through dialogue and discussion, and the same thing happened in the 1970s.

"We told them (France) that in the last four years there were no conflicts in Rakhaine State. There is no violence in there. So, it is the right time," he added.

"We told them that there were military governments in Myanmar in the 70s and 90s. But during that time they repatriated the Rohingyas," he said.

It was a long discussion (with French leaders on the Rohingya issue)," he added.

"France will seriously remain beside Bangladesh until the crisis (Rohingya) reaches a permanent solution," Momen said.







