C-19: 1 more dies, 237 new cases detected

The country witnessed one more death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 27,907. Some 237 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,571,906.

Besides, 231 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.71 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,535,892, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.21 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.91 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 834 labs across the country tested 19,544 samples. The deceased was a man and he was between 51-60 years old.







