Seven people die, hundreds injured in polls violence across country



BGB men goes into action as feuding activists of Awami League and Jatiya Party create a chaotic situation during the union parishad polls on the premises of Gharmora School in Kalagachhia union of Narayanganj on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to our correspondent, three people were killed and 30 others were injured at Bashgari union in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district, prior to the second phase of the UP polls.

The deceased were identified as Salauddin, 30, son of Hekim Mia, Jahangir, 26, son of Abdul Haque Mia, and Dulala, 45, son of Hazi Siraj of village Bashgari of the upazila.

The deceased were supporters of Ashraful Islam, an Awami League nominated candidate, for the post of chairman in Bashgari UP.

Satyajit Kumar Ghosh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Raipura circle), said supporters of Ashraful Islam and Ratul Hasan Zakir, an independent candidate, attacked each other in front of Bashgari Union Parishad complex around 6:00am, two hours before the beginning of the polling.

The two groups fired gunshots and attacked each other with homemade weapons, leaving three people dead and 30 others injured, he added.

The injured were taken to Brahmanbaria and Narsingdi Sadar hospitals. However, voting was held in Bashgari union parishad.

According to our Cox's

Bazar correspondent, a man was shot dead and at least seven others sustained bullet injuries in a clash between the followers of two member candidates in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Akhteruzzaman Futu, 40.

The incident took place at Tetuiya Govt Primary School Centre in Ward No. 1 under Kurushkhun Union at around 11:45am.

According to eyewitnesses, supporters of member candidates Sheikh Kamal and Babul locked in a clash over trying to seize control of the centre.

Akhteruzzaman died on the spot while seven others including policemen were injured during the clash.

Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

Our Chattogram correspondent reported that a man was killed in a clash between the followers of two member candidates at Lelang union of Fatikchhari upazila in Chattogram during the union parishad polls.

The deceased was identified as Md Shafi, 55, hailing from Lelang area of Fatikchhari, said officials.

Inspector (investigation) Md Shamsuddin of Fatikchhari Police Station said Shafi was killed during the clashes between the followers of two member candidates at Lelang union.

Ten others were injured in the clashes, the officer added.

Followers of member candidates in different areas in Fatikchhari, Sitakunda and Mirsharai area engaged in clashes during the polls started in the morning.

Police detained four member candidates from Sonaichhari union of Sitakunda area following the clashes, said officials.

Followers of a member candidate also blocked Chattogram-Dhaka highway in the morning following the clashes. Later police removed them from the road, said local people.

At least two people died and several others sustained injuries in separate clashes among supporters of rival candidates in Meghna upazila of Cumilla, according to our Cumilla correspondent.

The deceased was identified as Sanaullah Dali and Shaon, who were critically injured in the clashes and later died at the local hospital. Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police Afzal Hossain confirmed the matter.

According to our correspondent, in Begumganj of Noakhali, five people including a rebel candidate of Awami League, were shot in a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates at Alaiyapur UP polls. Police immediately arrested two people in connection with the incident.









