Political violence claims 74 lives in 10 months

In the past 10 months from January to October, at least 74 people have lost lives in political violence across the country, according to a report of the Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) published on Thursday.

The report was published through a press release of the organization issued on the day.

Citing the information collected from national dailies, the human rights body said in its release that a total of 379 incidents of political violence were reported from different parts of the country between January and October. In the incidents, a total of 5,254 people got injured.

Of the 74 people who were killed during the incidents, 34 were supporters and leaders of the ruling Awami League, two were BNP men and one was a journalist.

At least, 15 people were killed in police firing during this period, added the report.

Of the others, at least five people were killed and dozens injured in six districts in clashes over union parishad (UP) polls. Also, 22 of the victims did not have any political affiliation.

Forty of the deaths were reported following clashes over the UP elections that started in June this year.

At least six persons were killed in the clashes during the UP polls in Cumilla, Narsingdi and Cox's Bazar held on Thursday.

Awami League's intra-party conflict was blamed for most of the deadly incidents.

The first phase of the polls was held on June 20. Balloting in the second phase began Thursday morning.

