Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Political violence claims 74 lives in 10 months

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Staff Correspondent

In the past 10 months from January to October, at least 74 people have lost lives in political violence across the country, according to a report of the Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) published on Thursday.
The report was published through a press release of the organization issued on the day.
Citing the information collected from national dailies, the human rights body said in its release that a total of 379 incidents of political violence were reported from different parts of the country between January and October. In the incidents, a total of 5,254 people got injured.
Of the 74 people who were killed during the incidents, 34 were supporters and leaders of the ruling Awami League, two were BNP men and one was a journalist.
At least, 15 people were killed in police firing during this period, added the report.
Of the others, at least five people were killed and dozens injured in six districts in clashes over union parishad (UP) polls. Also, 22 of the victims did not have any political affiliation.
Forty of the deaths were reported following clashes over the UP elections that started in June this year.
At least six persons were killed in the clashes during the UP polls in Cumilla, Narsingdi and Cox's Bazar held on Thursday.
Awami League's intra-party conflict was blamed for most of the deadly incidents.
The first phase of the polls was held on June 20. Balloting in the second phase began Thursday morning.
The Election Commission (EC) has fixed November 28 and December 23 for the third and the fourth phase of the UP polls respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
61pc people suffer from diabetes: Zahid Maleque
Australia halt Pakistan juggernaut to secure WC semi-final
Xi cements his status with historic resolution
China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit
All 5 accused in Raintree double rape case acquitted
Loss and Damage issue gets into draft of COP26 declaration
Online application for school admission from Nov 25
Fuel price hike a political decision


Latest News
Wheat Research Institute's former official murdered in city
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft