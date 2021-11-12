Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Paris to give Dhaka 330m euro, agreement signed

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 335
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand upon her arrival there on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand upon her arrival there on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Bangladesh and France have signed three agreements on financial assistance and technical cooperation under which France will provide 330 million Euro.
As per two agreements, France will provide this amount to Bangladesh to support its development projects, Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.
Of the 330 million euro, Agency France Development (AFD) will provide 200 million euro for budget support due to Covid-19 pandemic while 130 million euro for Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply
Project which is already going on, said Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin while briefing media in Paris on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, were present.
ERD Secretary said, with this 330 million euro, the total support of AFD to Bangladesh exceeded 1 billion euro as earlier it provided 800 million euro. In South Asia, Bangladesh is the largest support receiver of AFD, she added.
Besides, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain said Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has signed an agreement with France Civil Aviation Authority to strengthen the cooperation in knowledge sharing and training of employees.
He added that it would also help organize different events including aviation safety which is a mentionable progress in the field of civil aviation of Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here in France on November 9 on a state visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. She is leading a high level delegation, the release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
61pc people suffer from diabetes: Zahid Maleque
Australia halt Pakistan juggernaut to secure WC semi-final
Xi cements his status with historic resolution
China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit
All 5 accused in Raintree double rape case acquitted
Loss and Damage issue gets into draft of COP26 declaration
Online application for school admission from Nov 25
Fuel price hike a political decision


Latest News
Wheat Research Institute's former official murdered in city
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft