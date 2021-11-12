Paris to give Dhaka 330m euro, agreement signed



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand upon her arrival there on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

As per two agreements, France will provide this amount to Bangladesh to support its development projects, Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

Of the 330 million euro, Agency France Development (AFD) will provide 200 million euro for budget support due to Covid-19 pandemic while 130 million euro for Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply

Project which is already going on, said Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin while briefing media in Paris on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, were present.

ERD Secretary said, with this 330 million euro, the total support of AFD to Bangladesh exceeded 1 billion euro as earlier it provided 800 million euro. In South Asia, Bangladesh is the largest support receiver of AFD, she added.

Besides, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain said Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has signed an agreement with France Civil Aviation Authority to strengthen the cooperation in knowledge sharing and training of employees.

He added that it would also help organize different events including aviation safety which is a mentionable progress in the field of civil aviation of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here in France on November 9 on a state visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. She is leading a high level delegation, the release added.









