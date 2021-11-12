PM to hand over first UNESCO Bangabandhu Prize in Paris

To cap Bangladesh's golden decade of development marking an amazing turnaround story, the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has introduced a global award with UNESCO to recognize contributions to "Creative Economy".

The award takes the Bangladesh success story to the global stage and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to hand over the prize at a ceremony in Paris on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will also deliver her remarks before announcing the winner's name and handing over the prize. PMs presence at the first award-giving ceremony coincides with the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence. -UNB









