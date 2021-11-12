Workshop on global citizenship education

National Association of UNESCO Clubs in Bangladesh in cooperation with Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) and UNESCO Dhaka office organised a workshop titled 'Dissemination of UNESCO priorities among students of secondary schools through promotion of global citizenship education (GCED)' at Dhaka University on Thursday.

Dr Md Abdul Halim, Director, Institute of Education and Research (IER), University of Dhaka, attended the function as the chief guest while Ms. Shreen Akhter, UNESCO Dhaka Office was also present as special guest.

Mrs Selina Akhter, Principal of IER presided over the workshop. SM Faisal Arafat, Programme Officer, Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU), Ministry of Education and Mahbubuddin Chowdhury, Secretary General of the UNESCO Club attended the function.

Habibul Haider Chowdhury, National coordinator, NAUCB conducted the knowledge session with an informative PowerPoint presentation on program modules before the audience which was followed by a Brainstorming Session under a Peer Group Participatory Action Model.

