Ctg records 0.57pc C-19 positivity rate

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: Chattogram district recorded 0.57 percent Covid-19 positivity rate while eight fresh cases were reported after testing 1,398 samples during the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently during the recent months in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said.

Earlier, the district also recorded lowest 0.51 percent Covid-19 positivity rate on Wednesday and 0.44 percent on Tuesday, Dr Ilias Chowdhury added.