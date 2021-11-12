New NSU MSECE alumni assoc body takes charge

An inauguration ceremony for the newly elected executive committee of the NSU MSECE Alumni Association (a concern of AANSU), an organization of post-graduate alumnus of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE), North South University, Bangladesh.

Teacher representatives of NSU and ex-chairman of ECE Department, Prof Dr Engr Sazzad Hossain also Professor of ECE Department was present at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL), Engr. SOM Kalim Ullah (Freedom Fighter) was present as special guest.







