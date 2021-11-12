

BUET signs a MoU with Sonali Bank for providing loans Tk 500 core







Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sonali Bank for providing loans Tk 500 core as wholesale rate for BUET's Teachers, Officers and Staffs. The agreement was signed at the BUET Council Building on Tuesday afternoon, Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-Chancellor of BUET, Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUET, Mr. Subhas Chandra Das, FCMA, General Manager, Principle Branch of Sonali Bank, Mr. Babul Mohammad Alam, General Manager of Sonali Bank Ltd. G. M. Office, Dhaka were present at the signing ceremony. photo: observer