Drug dealing: DMP arrests 67

In a regular anti-drugs campaign by the Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 67 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.

According to a DMP statement issued today, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 67 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on November 10, 2021 to 6 am on Thursday.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 421 grams of heroin, 5 kg 135 grams of hemp, 8,860 pieces of yaba tablets and 24 bottles of phensidyle from them, it said. -BSS







