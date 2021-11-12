JU ex-professor Mahbuba Kabir passes away

Video
Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Shaheen Mahbuba Kabir, former professor of English department at Jahangirnagar University, died of cancer at her own residence in Dhaka on Thursday morning.
She was 73.
Mahbuba had been suffering from the deadly disease for the last two years, said acting director of JU Public Relations Office Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin.
She is survived by a son, a daughter and a host of relatives, well wishers and admirers.
Shaheen Mahbuba Kabir was the eldest daughter of late national professor Kabir Chowdhury and educationist Meher Kabir. The professor served JU for more than 40 years and was involved with the directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.
The professor was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon on her father's grave in Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at Mirpur in the capital.
In a condolence message, JU vice-chancellor Farzana Islam expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Professor Shaheen Mahbuba Kabir and conveyed sympathy to her bereaved family members.    -BSS


