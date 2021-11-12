Video
Army recruits passing out parade held in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 11: Passing out parade and oath-taking ceremony of the 2021 batch of Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR) was held at BIR Centre in Rajshahi Cantonment on Thursday.
Lt General Matiur Rahman, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.  
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest urged the army recruits to be competent physically, mentally and armored to keep the country safe.
He also reviewed the smartly turned out parade and was saluted by the impressive march past.
The chief guest distributed awards among two recruits for their outstanding performances during the training course.
In the training, Shakibul Islam has been adjudged as best recruit, while Tariqul Islam captured the second position.
A total of 1,666 army recruits took part in the passing out parade on completion of their 40 weeks hard training.


