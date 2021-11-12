Video
Violence marred upcoming UP polls

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

A news report recently published in this daily in the wake of violence in the upcoming union parishad (UP) elections ahead simply suggests that our respect for rule of law is eroding day by day.  

Reportedly, frequent spate of clashes left at least 46 people injured in 3 districts of the country. From the type of violence, it is clear that most of the incidents erupted among the supporters of ruling political party over establishing respective political supremacy.

At least 30 people were injured between two groups of Awami League in Sreenagar, Munshiganj while a Juba League leader received bullet injury at Pasha Union in Pirojpur district. Among the 15 injured in Pabna, 3 received bullet shots.

However, incidents of people being hacked and shot in these clashes suggest brandishing firearms and illegal money has become the ultimate regulators of our domestic politics.  Power and money driven politics is taking upper hand over ethical politics.

We think such pre-election chaos going rampant puts in question the role of election commission and law enforcing agencies. Violation of electoral code of conduct by candidates and their supporters only exposes the constitutional body's top-down failure to make the democratic process live up to people's expectations.

Election, be it local or at national stage is the most ideal means of expressing democratic spirit and strength. And it is the responsibility of election commission to ensure a congenial environment for holding a free, fair and all-inclusive election free from culture of intimidation and impunity. The constitutional body must exert its fullest capacity independently to rein in.  

We also mark manifestation of such unacceptable violence because of ruling party's internal conflict as a sheer lack of discipline within the party. Division taking root in the party over selection of candidates for upcoming UP elections is not a good sign for the party itself. It simply lay bare the party's dirty linen out which ultimately goes against the greater interest of the party. Instances are aplenty in the history.

Politics, the script of establishing people's rights cannot end in violence over petty self-interest. On-rise incidents of pre-poll violence will only cause voters, the true owners of the country to abstain from casting votes, eventually inviting the undemocratic means in the helm.

We expect every election in the days to come to be held in free, fair, all-inclusive and in a festive ambience - free from illegal influence of muscle and money. In this case, and upcoming UP elections can play an exemplary role by restoring people's confidence in the election system. Goodwill, sincerity and respect for democracy of political parties and administration are enough. And the politicians must prioritize party over individual and the country over party. Only inculcating this very saying can establish a healthy political culture in the country.



