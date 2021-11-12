Keep fuel price under control

Dear Sir

Though the sudden increase in transport fares has taken place the source of income of the people has not increased. At present, it is not only the increase in transport fares that is causing problems for the people, high prices of almost essential are making public life miserable.



The situation is getting harder and harder day by day. Besides, an increase in transport fare is creating a kind of anarchy. Students and the unemployed are bearing the extreme brunt due to the increase in transport fares.



Unemployed people are coming from far and wide in the hope of getting a job. But their problems are growing as transport fare has abnormally risen. Many job seekers will not be able to appear in the next exam with their limitations in paying off such a high fare. As a result of the increase in transport fares, along with the financial crisis, mental anguish is also increasing.



The issue of rising transport fares due to rising oil prices needs to be addressed quickly. If the problem is solved, low-income people, students and the unemployed will get some relief.



Mst. Zely Khatun

Student, Dept of Botany,

Kurigram government college