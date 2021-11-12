Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Keep fuel price under control

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

Dear Sir
Though the sudden increase in transport fares has taken place the source of income of the people has not increased. At present, it is not only the increase in transport fares that is causing problems for the people, high prices of almost essential are making public life miserable.

The situation is getting harder and harder day by day. Besides, an increase in transport fare is creating a kind of anarchy. Students and the unemployed are bearing the extreme brunt due to the increase in transport fares.

Unemployed people are coming from far and wide in the hope of getting a job. But their problems are growing as transport fare has abnormally risen. Many job seekers will not be able to appear in the next exam with their limitations in paying off such a high fare. As a result of the increase in transport fares, along with the financial crisis, mental anguish is also increasing.

The issue of rising transport fares due to rising oil prices needs to be addressed quickly. If the problem is solved, low-income people, students and the unemployed will get some relief.

Mst. Zely Khatun
Student, Dept of Botany,
Kurigram government college



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Keep fuel price under control
Quayyum's show opens today at Galleri Kaya
Nursing education in Bangladesh from urban planners perspective
A timely solution to future energy crisis
Whose purpose is being served by inciting communal riots?
The trial of a journalist and some legitimate concerns
Edible oil price rises despite global price decline
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh


Latest News
Wheat Research Institute's ex-Chief Scientific Officer murdered
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft