Nursing education in Bangladesh from urban planners perspective

Nurses are the most numerous and vital professional healthcare providers and their demand for the services continue to escalate.To produce qualified nurse, quality education is fundamental. In Bangladesh, at present different nursing Institutes are producing nurses but in reality they are not providing services up to the mark as there is a laps and gaps in their learning system.



Hence, reform of nursing education system in Bangladesh is a burning issue. For reformation, adequate research on way forward is essential and so this article tries to focus on the thinking of urban planners and health care practitioners of Bangladesh for the way forward of present nursing education system.The nursing admission result of Bangladesh of the year 2021 has already published and the nursing institutes already started their classes from 01st November 2021.



Many nurses of Bangladesh don't even know the use of MgSo4 for eclampsia and pre-eclampsia patients. In case of AMTSL some use both misoprostol and Oxytocin. Some nurses have no proper idea regarding recording and reporting. Hence, there must be a gap in their education system. A well-educated nursing force with adequate professional training can be a resource for our country.



Urban Planners of Bangladesh are concerned about urban health and arein quest for the ideal education system in a nursing institute to produce quality nurses and midwifes. For an ideal nursing education system their expert's opinions are;



a) There should be high quality faculty members. In some institute Sr Staff Nurses become faculty members. They are required because they have the exact experience of professional dealings but the combination of MBBS doctors and professional nurses as faculty members is crucial to impart them in-depth knowledge.



b) In European countries, group study opportunity is provided for the nursing students but in Bangladesh it is rare. So introducing group study is essential as it creates the opportunity of mutual learnings.



c) Attractive learning system needs to be introduced by imparting audio-visual learning system.



d) Professional experts need to engage as faculty. Professional experts may be physicians or may be from other professions who have couple of years' experience dealing with the nurses and midwifes because they know the limitations of the current nurses and they can provide better guidance to the present students to produce quality nurses in near future.



e) Nursing students should engage in some simple social research such as people's satisfaction survey. This example is given as the students will deal with the different peoples in the society and if they know the people's expectations from them then this will be helpful for their future dealings. For doing so, basic research methodology and fundamental statistics need to introduce in their course curriculum.

f) Need to trainstudents on basic computer software like MS Package, SPSS which will be helpful for them to maintain recording and reporting in their professional life.



g)A junk of present students will work under the government settings of Bangladesh so they should be provided adequate knowledge regarding recording and reporting system of DGFP and DGHS.



h) In the reality, it is observed that some current nurses and midwifes does not know the Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) which is very essential for delivery quality services so from student life they need to orient on the standard protocols.



i) The present nursing institutes should provide some hands on practical sessions for the students to gear-up their learnings. For this, the students can be attached with some health facility from their student's life.



Moreover, doctors of Bangladesh are also concern for the ideal education system in a nursing institute to produce quality nurses and midwives. For this article 15 doctors of Bangladesh are surveyed through Key Informant Interview (KII). For an ideal nursing education system; their expert's opinions are;



a) Need to motivate students to use downtime as study time. Nursing studies require a certain level of memorization. Creating flashcards or notes that will help them review those facts when they are doing other things. For example, tape cards listing vital sign ranges to their bathroom mirror, so they will see them when they are brushing their teeth.



b) Need to introduce group study system in the institute. Key Informants suggested that making group with 3 students is better for utmost learning.



c) Introduce nursing ethics in course curriculum is very much essential to develop the moral values.



d) Free internet facility for a certain is essential for gearing up their learnings by browsing national and international materials. It is suggested by the Key Informants that after 10pm the internet access need to off otherwise some may browse for long hour at night which will keep impact on their physical and mental health.



e) Need to teach the students to think in terms of action, not facts. It is important for nurses to understand why certain conditions occur and what is happening physiologically in a patient and what immediately need to do for the initial stabilization of the patients.



f) It is required video demonstration of national and international success stories to the students for their better learnings.



g) It is recommended to organize frequent seminars for the students to impart them with the knowledge of different experts.



h) It is required to introduce the students with the job aids because these materials are important for guided service delivery. For instance, if the danger sign poster of mother is available in front of the care-givers they can easily trace the condition of the mother without remembering everything.

i) It is important to organize stress management training for the students which will be helpful during their student life to manage their study pressure as well as in professional life.



j) The encouragement of the use of outside resources should be provided to the students.



However, thinking of the urban planners and doctors are very crucial to produce quality nurses and midwifes and we expect Bangladesh Government will take necessary steps to ensure the suggestions of the experts and will make the education system of all Nursing Institutes of Bangladesh ideal. We are proposing to Bangladesh Government, to take research projects focusing on how to strengthen the nursing education system in Bangladesh because future nurses will take care our future population.

Md Mahmud Hassan Talukdar is urban

planner, policy researcher and development professional,Dr Nurunnabi Faisal,

physician, Rangpur Community

Medical College Hospital.









