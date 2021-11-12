

The trial of a journalist and some legitimate concerns



This trial reminds many of us of those dark days in what was then East Pakistan 50 years ago under the military dictatorship of Gen. Ayub Khan and Gen. Yahiya Khan. In those years in the 1950s and 1960s, many Bengali writers, journalists and intellectuals who were then fighting for freedom and our inalienable rights also faced this kind of trials under undemocratic laws.



But Bengalis have always been a nation of brave people. In the face of all kinds of oppression and repression of the military rulers of Pakistan during the pre-independence days, they never cowered hiding into the corner of a room. They courageously came out of their homes, took to the street and raised their voice against injustice. And all those movements of people were led by many top-ranking leaders of Awami League who are currently running the government.



So, here comes the puzzle. What happened in our country recently that we needed to adopt an undemocratic media law called the Digital Security Act or DSA which chokes the voice of media and free expression? We are not under the Pakistani military rule anymore. Are we? We are a free nation. It has been 50 years we have earned our much sought after freedom from Pakistan following a long struggle and finally a bloody war. So, why the journalists of a free nation will still have to face Pakistani-style trials?



This is a question of enormous significance for all concerned -- writers, journalists, lawyers, intellectuals, politicians, lawmakers and of course the government leaders. And we all must address this hugely important question collectively. We all must determine together what kind of Bangladesh we want. Do we want a country that we always dreamed of where freedom will flourish and we will be able to live proudly as a free nation or a country like the one that we had prior to 1971 under the Pakistani military rulers?



A Bangladeshi journalist is currently facing trial in his own country under a bitterly criticized media law at home and abroad at a special court called Cyber Tribunal. This incident does deserve a free and frank national dialogue. If we fail to address this situation, Bangladeshi journalists will never be able to work freely and fearlessly. The next government will be encouraged to adopt a much harsher media law and Bangladesh will have no press freedom. And once the press freedom is gone, democracy will not exist in this country.



Let us take a closer look at the charges brought against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol. According to the Daily Observer, Kajol has been charged with "circulating indecent, defamatory, objectionable and fake information about some ministers, lawmakers and top Juba Mahila League [Youth Women's League] leaders on Facebook." Investigation officers said that Kajol published "fake news" on his Facebook page about the arrest and alleged crime of an expelled leader of Juba Mahila League, an affiliate of ruling Awami League. But the journalist pleaded innocence and sought justice.



All social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter have their own clearly spelled out procedures that enable users and readers to report fake news or any harmful or objectionable materials posted on them. Facebook has the most comprehensive method of reporting false or offensive news or information. A Facebook post can be reported to their administration if it is a false news story or if it advocates violence or harm to a person or animal or if it goes against a user or reader's personal values, religion or politics or even if it is considered it should not be on Facebook.



Despite the availability of all these options to its users and readers against a false or fake news story on the social media, why was it still necessary to take photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol to court filing cases under the controversial Digital Security Act? Why didn't his complainants follow the normal Facebook procedures and report what they believed "indecent, defamatory, objectionable and fake information" of the photojournalist to the social media authorities? Many Facebook users or readers report false, offensive or objectionable posts or news story every day.



But instead legal step has been taken against him which looks like a vendetta. In an interview with Dhaka Tribune early this year, Kajol claimed he was kidnapped by unknown people from the center of the capital, blindfolded, moved from place to place, then taken on a long journey one night and thrown out of a microbus somewhere in the Benapole border area. He was then reportedly arrested and brought to a police station in Jessore where he was charged with trespassing into the country. How can a Bangladeshi be charged with intruding into his own country?



Kajol lived his ordeal for 53 long days. The crime of kidnapping was introduced in what was then East Pakistan by the activists of National Students Federation. Many leaders of Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League then became victims of kidnapping by NSF members. After the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, NSF was dissolved but their evil practice of kidnapping is still continuing in the country. It is a moral obligation of the current government to investigate Kajol's disappearance and explain to the nation what happened to him.



Not all people will always like all reports of journalists. Some people or organizations will take issue with some reports sometimes. That is absolutely normal. It happens all the time in every country. The aggrieved party has a right to agree or disagree to a part or whole report written by a journalist. If they disagree, they can send a correction about that report or response to the specific newspaper publishing it. And this is a standard practice of newspapers to publish such rejoinder of the aggrieved party for upholding fairness of journalism profession.



But instead of pursuing that option, the aggrieved parties filed cases against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol taking advantage of the Digital Security Act. This is a classic case of abuse of the controversial media law. And that is why this act should be repealed or amended to prevent its abuse against journalists. There will always be some people or organizations who will never like some of the investigative reports and thus they are highly likely to use the Digital Security Act against journalists. The act is being used as a tool to control media content and thus press freedom in the country.



Law Minister Anisul Huq, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and former Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu are aware of the problem of the Digital Security Act and thus they all have highlighted the need for its revision in order to stop what they described as its "misuse in some cases" and protect journalists. These leaders know that journalists are very concerned about certain provisions of the act which prevent them from doing their job freely and fearlessly and that is precisely the reason they have suggested amendments.



Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol has been a victim of an extremely stringent Digital Security Act. He disappeared for 53 days and already spent seven long months in jail without bail due to the draconian provisions of the media law. His punishment has already far exceeded his offence as mentioned by his complainants for which there is no jail time in any democratic and civilized country in the world. If he is further punished at the end of the trial that will begin on January 2, then many people will have no faith in the law and justice system of Bangladesh.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







