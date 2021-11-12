Video
Friday, 12 November, 2021
Countryside

11th founding anniv of digital centres held in Pirojpur

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

A meeting on digital centres going on at the DC office in Pirojpur Town on Thursday.

PIROJPUR, Nov 11: A day-long view-exchange meeting was held on the occasion of 11th founding anniversary of digital centres and digital Bangladesh e-service campaign on Thursday morning.
The meeting was organized in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office. It was attended by DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain as chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC-Education and ICT) Monira Parvin chaired the meeting.
Also various programmes were organized by DC office to mark the day.
From almost all union digital centres, 60 entrepreneurs of unions and municipality attended the function. Among others, Md Shah Alam, entrepreneur of Parttashi Union in  Indurkani Upazila, Sarmin Akter, entrepreneur of Kawkhali Union, Nazmul Haque Mukta of Sheikhmatia Union in Nazirpur Upazila and Naim Mahmud of Mathbaria Municipality were present at the meeting.
Speakers said, more coordination is needed in union councils for  service diversity, ensuring services at door steps of rural people, low cost services, and honesty and professional skill development.
Bangladesh is making transformation towards a fully auto-motion based country, they added.
Among others, ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowson Islam, Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, Programmer Shahidul Islam also spoke.



