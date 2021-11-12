16 more contract corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 11: A total of 16 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,086 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said a total of 1,676 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 95,509 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 23 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.





