Seven killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Seven people including an elderly man and a woman have been killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Satkhira, Satkhira, Magura, Barguna and Sirajganj, in two days.

SATKHIRA: Two people including an elderly man were killed in separate road accidents in Tala Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Abdul Gazi, a resident of Gugipukuria Village, and Subhas Hawlader, 70, of Gonodanga Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patkelghata Police Station (PS) Nazmul Huda said a battery-run auto-van hit a motorcycle on which Gazi was riding in front of Harun-ar-Rashid Degree College at noon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, pedestrian Subhas sustained severe injuries when a motorcycle ran over him in front of Palli Bidyut Office in the upazila sadar, said OC Nazmul.

He was admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital where he, later, died while undergoing treatment.

However, two separate cases were filed with Tala PS in these connections, the OC added.

MAGURA: A woman was killed after falling from her son's motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Khatun, 38, wife of Morshed Ali, a resident of Nishchintapur Village in the upazila.

Magura Sadar PS OC Monjurul Alam said the accident occurred at around 6pm when she fell off the bike as her son was negotiating a speed breaker at a high speed, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Magura Sadar Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

A case has been filed with Magura Sadar PS in this connection, the OC added.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A young man of Betagi Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of Dhaka on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nazim Akan Razib, 22, son of Md Belayet Akan of Gariabunia Village in Betagi Upazila. He worked as an electrician at private organization in Nawabganj Upazila of Dhaka.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a bus hit him at Nawabganj at around 7:30pm while he was returning home from work, which left him dead on the spot.

BAGERHAT: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Halder, 25, son of Monoranjan Halder, a resident of Katakhali area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Bikash from behind in Kathaltala area in Fakirhat Upazila at night, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Bikash was rushed to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the truck and arrest its driver.

Katakhali Highway PS OC Ali Hossain confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two labourers have been killed and at least 15 others injured in a road accident in Shajadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak, 30, son of Tanuk Ali, and Babar Ali, 50, son of late Ramjan Ali, residents of Bashuria Village in the upazila.

Shahjadpur PS OC Humayun Kabir said a truck carrying 30 to 35 labourers was heading to Naogaon at noon.

At one stage, the truck overturned after losing its control over the steering in Parjamirata area on the Shahjadpur-Jamirata Regional Road, which left at least 17 labourers seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex, where Abdur Razzak and Babar Ali died while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the OC added.





