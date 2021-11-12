Video
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:37 PM
Home Countryside

Minor boy burnt, 5 injured in Chattogram

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Our Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: A minor boy was burnt to death in a fire that broke at their house at Hathazari Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Ruhan, 6, a resident of Rangipara area under Hathazari Municipality.
Five others also sustained burn injuries in the incident.
The injured are Anwara Khatun, 45, Brishti, 6, Lucky Akter, 35, Kalu Miah, 18, and Sanwara Begum.
They are now undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital
Local sources said the fire broke out in the house of Abu Taher at early hours and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.
Being informed, a fire fighting unit from Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the spot and doused the blaze after two hours of frantic effort, said the station officer Shahjahan.
Meanwhile, six houses were completely gutted in the fire and the damage is estimated around Tk 40 lakh.


