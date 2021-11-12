Video
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:37 PM
Home Countryside

Juba League’s 49th founding anniv celebrated

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondents

A rally brought out in Kurigram Town on Thursday to mark the 49th founding anniversary of Juba League. photo: observer

The 49th founding anniversary of Juba League, the youth wing of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), was celebrated on Thursday across the country with much enthusiasm.
The Bangladesh Awami Juba League, commonly known as Juba League, is the first youth organization of Bangladesh founded by Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani under the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on November 11, 1972.
The organization was established with the aim of involving the youth in the struggle for a non-communal, democratic and exploitation-free Bangladesh.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat and Kurigram.
JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, the district unit of Juba League organized different programmes in the town.
A discussion meeting was held at District AL office in the town in the morning.
Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Rocket, also the district unit president of AL, was present as chief guest while District Juba League President Mehedi Hasan Sarker presided over the meeting.
District AL General Secretary (GS) Md Zakir Hossain, its Vice-president Zahidul Alam Benu, Publicity Secretary AEM Masud Reza, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary ATM Alamgir Kabir Avra, Sadar Upazila AL President Golam Mostafa, its GS Jahurul Islam, Sadar Upazila Juba League President Ashoke Thakur, its GS Sarwar Hossain and Joypurhat Municipality Councillor Waliuzzaman Bappi, among others, also spoke at that time.
District Juba League GS Russel Dewan moderated the programme.
Besides, a doa mahfil was also arranged there.
Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district town.   
KURIGRAM: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district town.
The day began with hoisting of the national and party flags on the District AL office premises in the town in the morning.
Later, a cake has been cut, and a discussion meeting held at District AL office.
District AL President Md Jafar Ali, its GS Aman Uddin Ahmed Manzu, District Juba League Convener Advocate Ruhul Amin Dulal, and its leaders Anisur Rahman Chand and Mominur Rahman Momin, among others, were also present at the programme.
Besides, a doa mahfil was arranged there.
A rally was also brought out from the District AL office premises and it paraded main streets in the town on the occasion.


