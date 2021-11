BOGURA, Nov 11: Dr Shamsun Nahar Islam Shefali, daughter of former chairman of Bogura Municipality, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at 11:15am on Tuesday. Dr Shefali, wife of late Dr Hedayetul Islam, was 78.

She had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Bogura Coronation School Field after Asr prayer.

Later, she was buried at Namazgarh Graveyard in the district town.