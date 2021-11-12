Newborn dies from ‘wrong treatment’ at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Nov 11: A newborn baby died allegedly from wrong treatment in Bauphal Upazila Health Complex in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was the son of Khalilur Rahman and Hamida Begum, residents of Naomala Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hamida Begum was admitted to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex in the afternoon, where Dr Ahmed Kamal Tushar set her on the caesarean operation at around 4pm. Hamida Khatun gave birth to a baby boy at that time.

Later, the newborn baby died after 15 minutes of his birth.

The deceased's father Khalilur Rahman alleged that his son died of negligence of the doctors and nurses in the hospital.

Dr Ahmed Kamal Tushar denied the allegation, saying that the baby was referred to Barishal as his condition was deteriorated.






