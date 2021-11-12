Hospital security guard stabbed in Natore

NATORE, Nov 11: A local youth stabbed security guard of Sadar Hospital in the district on Wednesday. Later he managed to leave the spot instantly. Al-Amin, Sujan Das,

Al-Amin wanted to enter the chamber of a doctor of the hospital breaking a serial of women patients. But Sujan Das, on duty security guard, resisted him. It made him angry and he hit the guard with a knife.

In this connection, a case has been registered with police station.

Centring the issue, workers and employees of the hospital went for work abstention for three hours in front of the emergency ward of the hospital.

Annoyed workers locked doors of different office rooms of the hospital, and chambers of physicians.

Doctors and nurses took part in the protest strike.

Later, Sadar MP M. Shafiqul Islam Shimul gave them assurance that the accused would be arrested and requested them to resume work.













