Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Mymensingh, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A young man reportedly committed suicide by stabbing himself in front of his lover in Lakshmipur area in the city on Tuesday.
Deceased Bulbul Ahmed, 26, son of Abdul Malek, was a resident of Tarapur Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.
Police sources said Bulbul Ahmed developed a love affair with one Tuli Akter of the area. He had been at loggerheads with Tuli after she got married to another guy.
Bulbul met Tuli and her friend at a restaurant at noon and engaged in a quarrel at stage of their conversation.
At one stage of the quarrel, Bulbul stabbed himself, and later, took poison which made him seriously injured.
Later, locals rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Police detained Tuli and her friend for interrogation in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that Bulbul committed suicide or being murdered would be known upon receiving the autopsy report.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself while talking to her husband over mobile phone in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Runa Begum, 35, was the wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Russel Mia, a resident of Mukhi Village under Mashakhali Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Runa hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon while talking to her husband over mobile phone.
Sensing the matter, the family members informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11th founding anniv of digital centres held in Pirojpur
16 more contract corona in Rajshahi
Seven killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Minor boy burnt, 5 injured in Chattogram
Juba League’s 49th founding anniv celebrated
Obituary
Newborn dies from ‘wrong treatment’ at Bauphal
The photo taken from the bank of the Padma River in Rajshahi City


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft