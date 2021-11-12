Two ‘commit suicide’ in two dists

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Mymensingh, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A young man reportedly committed suicide by stabbing himself in front of his lover in Lakshmipur area in the city on Tuesday.

Deceased Bulbul Ahmed, 26, son of Abdul Malek, was a resident of Tarapur Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Bulbul Ahmed developed a love affair with one Tuli Akter of the area. He had been at loggerheads with Tuli after she got married to another guy.

Bulbul met Tuli and her friend at a restaurant at noon and engaged in a quarrel at stage of their conversation.

At one stage of the quarrel, Bulbul stabbed himself, and later, took poison which made him seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police detained Tuli and her friend for interrogation in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that Bulbul committed suicide or being murdered would be known upon receiving the autopsy report.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself while talking to her husband over mobile phone in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Runa Begum, 35, was the wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Russel Mia, a resident of Mukhi Village under Mashakhali Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Runa hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon while talking to her husband over mobile phone.

Sensing the matter, the family members informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.









