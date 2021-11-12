

Voting for the UP polls took place in 556 permanent and 20 temporary polling booths under 13 unions in Sadar Upazila of Narail on Thursday. The voting began at 8am and it continued till 4pm. There are a total of 1,90,556 voters in 13 unions. Extensive security measures have been taken by the local administration to make the elections fair and peaceful. The photo shows female voters lined up to cast their votes at a polling centre. photo: observer