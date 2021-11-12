A nightmare for coastal people

Today is the deadly 12 November, a nightmare for the coastal people.

On this day in 1970, the southern region were badly damaged by a catastrophic cyclone and tidal surge.

The cyclone devastated 18 coastal districts including Bagerhat, Bhola, Barishal, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Laxmipur.

On this day, over ten lakh people died. Besides, cyclone destroyed thousands of houses and killed lakhs of domestic animals and birds. Even after 51 years, they are yet to forget the day of deadly consequences.

Officially, the death toll stood at five lakhs; four lakh houses were destroyed; some 7.8 lakh cattle, duck and hen floated away; and 3,500 education institutions were vandalised.

Today Coastal people will observe the day with Qur'an Khani, Doa Mahfil, and discussion meetings.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Most areas of Bhola District got vandalised due to tidal surge of Gurki. Around two lakh people lost lives in the district, including 26,000 in Monpura.

Coastal people have to survive amid cyclone and tidal surge. But there is not enough cyclone centres in the coastal areas.

Declaring this day as Coastal Day with adequate cyclone centres and kella (raised ground) by the government has been demanded by coastal people.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman went to ransacked coastal areas with relief in a launch. He distributed relief in Daulotkhan, Tazumuddin, Monpura and Char Kukri Mukri in Bhola. He was accompanied by Tofael Ahmed and others.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: In demand of declaring the day as disaster day, DORP (Development Organisation of the Rural Poor)-Ramgoti has been observing the day. To mark the day, rally and discussion meeting will be held in different areas including Char Alexandar in Ramgoti Upazila.

Like previous years, DORP and different national and local social organisations are observing the day accordingly.

Declaring November 12 as coastal day has been demanded by Coastal Journalism Network (CJN) since 2017. A discussion meeting is organised by CJN in Kamalnagar Press club on Friday morning.









