Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Catastrophic Cyclone On Nov 12, 1970

A nightmare for coastal people

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Our Correspondents

Today is the deadly 12 November, a nightmare for the coastal people.
On this day in 1970, the southern region were badly damaged by a catastrophic cyclone and tidal surge.
The cyclone devastated 18 coastal districts including Bagerhat, Bhola, Barishal, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Laxmipur.
On this day, over ten lakh people died. Besides, cyclone destroyed thousands of houses and killed lakhs of domestic animals and birds. Even after 51 years, they are yet to forget the day of deadly consequences.
Officially, the death toll stood at five lakhs; four lakh houses were destroyed; some 7.8 lakh cattle, duck and hen floated away; and 3,500 education institutions were vandalised.
Today Coastal people will observe the day with Qur'an Khani, Doa Mahfil, and discussion meetings.
MONPURA, BHOLA: Most areas of Bhola District got vandalised due to tidal surge of Gurki. Around two lakh people lost lives in the district, including 26,000 in Monpura.   
Coastal people have to survive amid cyclone and tidal surge. But there is not enough cyclone centres in the coastal areas.
Declaring this day as Coastal Day with adequate cyclone centres and kella (raised ground) by the government has been demanded by coastal people.  
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman went to ransacked coastal areas with relief in a launch. He distributed relief in Daulotkhan, Tazumuddin, Monpura and Char Kukri Mukri in Bhola. He was accompanied by Tofael Ahmed and others.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: In demand of declaring the day as disaster day, DORP (Development Organisation of the Rural Poor)-Ramgoti has been observing the day. To mark the day, rally and discussion meeting will be held in different areas including Char Alexandar in Ramgoti Upazila.
Like previous years, DORP and different national and local social organisations are observing the day accordingly.
Declaring November 12 as coastal day has been demanded by Coastal Journalism Network (CJN) since 2017. A discussion meeting is organised by CJN in Kamalnagar Press club on Friday morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11th founding anniv of digital centres held in Pirojpur
16 more contract corona in Rajshahi
Seven killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Minor boy burnt, 5 injured in Chattogram
Juba League’s 49th founding anniv celebrated
Obituary
Newborn dies from ‘wrong treatment’ at Bauphal
The photo taken from the bank of the Padma River in Rajshahi City


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft