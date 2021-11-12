Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, Nov 11: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against a return to Cold War-era divisions in the Asia-Pacific Thursday as tensions mounted over the security of Taiwan. In the run-up to an anticipated virtual summit with US President Joe Biden as early as next week, Xi said countries in the region must work together on common challenges, from the Covid-19 pandemic to trade.

"Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail," he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by New Zealand. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."

Xi's call came hours after China and the United States announced a surprise pact to accelerate climate action at a summit in Glasgow where countries are trying to agree on measures to curb the warming of the Earth. The Chinese leader did not mention the US deal directly but said "all of us can embark on a path of green, low-carbon sustainable development". "Together, we can usher in a future of green development," he said.

The Chinese and US leaders will hold virtual talks "soon", according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Some reports say the meeting will take place as soon as next week. But while the Biden administration has identified climate as a key area for potential cooperation with China, tensions have soared over their rival visions for the Asia-Pacific region, notably Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China.

Beijing has ramped up military activities near Taiwan, with a record number of planes crossing into the island's air defence identification zone in early October. Secretary of State Blinken on Wednesday underscored US military support for Taiwan.

"We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," he told an event hosted by The New York Times.

Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States and China had the choice not to return to Cold War-era divisions. The "stiff competition" between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific does not have to turn into a new Cold War, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan says, describing the US as "doubling down" on its presence in the region. "All of this talk of the United States and China going into a new cold war and we are on our way to conflict... we have the choice not to do that," Sullivan said.

"We have the choice instead to move forward with what President Biden says is stiff competition, where we are going to compete vigorously across multiple dimensions, including economics and technology, where we are going to stand up for our values, but we also recognise China is going to be a factor in the international system for the forseeable future."

Besides its position on Taiwan, China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade pass annually, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Against that backdrop, the United States, Britain and Australia announced in September that they had formed a new alliance -- AUKUS -- under which Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines using US technology. -AFP