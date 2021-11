The flag draped coffin of Hubert Germain -the last surviving Liberation companion









The flag draped coffin of Hubert Germain -the last surviving Liberation companion- is escorted up the Champs Elysees Avenue during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2021, as part of commemorations marking the 103rd anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I (WWI). Photo : AP