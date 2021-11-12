Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Migrant crisis risks military clash: Neighbours to Belarus

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

WARSAW, Nov 11: Belarussian countries on Thursday expressed concern that a crisis over a growing number of migrants trying to break through its borders into the EU could escalate into a military confrontation.
Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia condemned "the deliberate escalation of the ongoing hybrid attack by the Belarusian regime, which poses a serious threat to European security", citing allegations that Belarus uses migrants as weapons.
"This increases the possibility of provocations and serious incidents that could also spread to the military," the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian defense ministers said in a joint statement.
Migrants stranded inside Belarus threw stones and branches at Polish border guards and used tree trunks to try to break down a barbed wire fence overnight in new attempts to force their way into the EU, Warsaw authorities said on Thursday.
The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of launching a "hybrid attack" on the bloc by encouraging thousands of migrants fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross into the bloc, and is preparing to impose new sanctions on Belarus .
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has threatened to retaliate against any sanctions, including by blocking the transit of natural gas and goods via Belarus.
-REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific
‘On brink of economic collapse’
The flag draped coffin of Hubert Germain -the last surviving Liberation companion
Migrant crisis risks military clash: Neighbours to Belarus
Terror trio hurting Afghanistan
'Europe is in danger': Top diplomat for EU military doctrine
Russia nuke bombers patrol Belarus
Malala marries PCB official Malik


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft