Migrant crisis risks military clash: Neighbours to Belarus

WARSAW, Nov 11: Belarussian countries on Thursday expressed concern that a crisis over a growing number of migrants trying to break through its borders into the EU could escalate into a military confrontation.

Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia condemned "the deliberate escalation of the ongoing hybrid attack by the Belarusian regime, which poses a serious threat to European security", citing allegations that Belarus uses migrants as weapons.

"This increases the possibility of provocations and serious incidents that could also spread to the military," the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian defense ministers said in a joint statement.

Migrants stranded inside Belarus threw stones and branches at Polish border guards and used tree trunks to try to break down a barbed wire fence overnight in new attempts to force their way into the EU, Warsaw authorities said on Thursday.

The EU on Wednesday accused Belarus of launching a "hybrid attack" on the bloc by encouraging thousands of migrants fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross into the bloc, and is preparing to impose new sanctions on Belarus .

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has threatened to retaliate against any sanctions, including by blocking the transit of natural gas and goods via Belarus.

-REUTERS










