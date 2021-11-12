

Australia sink Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final

Australia came back from the brink to beat Men's T20 World Cup favourites Pakistan by five wickets in another absorbing semi-final in Dubai.



Chasing 177, Australia were reduced to 2-1 after an electric first over from Shaheen Afridi, before David Warner hit back with a belligerent 49 from 30 balls.



Leg-spinner Shadab Khan checked their progress with 4-26, including having Warner caught behind to leave Pakistan on top.



However, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade mixed six hitting with quick running to take the total to 22 runs from the final 12 balls.



Wade was dropped in the penultimate over by Hassan Ali and then hit the next three balls for six to see Australia claim a stunning victory.



Pakistan had earlier posted an imposing 176-4 from their 20 overs but Wade's brilliance - and some poor bowling in the final overs - ended their hopes of a second T20 World Cup title.



Australia, who have never won the title, will now face New Zealand in Sunday's final.



