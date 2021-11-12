Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss

Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss

LONDON, NOV 11: Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of management in the Premier League after the Liverpool legend was appointed Aston Villa boss on Thursday.
Gerrard has left his role as Rangers manager to take charge at Villa, who sacked Dean Smith on Sunday after five successive league defeats.
Considered one of the greatest players in Premier League history, former England midfielder Gerrard made a promising start to his managerial career by reviving the fortunes of the Glasgow giants.
The 41-year-old guided Rangers to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season, with the club finishing the campaign undefeated in the league for the first time in 122 years.
Gerrard, who took the reins at Ibrox in May 2018, also made progress in Europe, reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League for the past two seasons.
"The board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new head coach," said Villa CEO Christian Purslow, who was managing director of Liverpool when Gerrard was at the club.
"Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy, which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.
"He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high-pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm.
"His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe."
Villa finished 11th in the Premier League last season, but have ambitions of challenging for Europe after spending nearly £300 million ($402 million) on players over the past three seasons.
However, Smith paid the price for losing Jack Grealish to Manchester City in August in a British record £100 million deal, with new signings Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia struggling for form and fitness.
Villa are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, after 11 games.
Gerrard, who never won the Premier League title as a player with Liverpool, is widely expected to return to Anfield as manager at some stage but now has the task of proving himself in one of the toughest leagues in the world.
"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," said Gerrard.
"It was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss
Barcelona and Arsenal rampant as Lyon edge Bayern
PSG women's football star detained after teammate attacked
Saudi Arabia spoil Australia's homecoming in wet 0-0 draw
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Man arrested over threatening to rape Indian cricketer's toddler
Afghanistan appoints former all-rounder Ashraf as new cricket chief
'Game-changer' Neesham aims to finish the job in T20 WC final


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft