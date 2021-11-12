Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB mulling to stage BCL on one-day format

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is mulling to organize the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), the premier first class tournament of the country, on one-day format this year.
Even though the four franchisees of the tournament was keen to make it a T20 format, Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the BCB director and game development chairman said, since there is no one-day tournament ahead of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), they are keen to make it a 50-over-affair.
He also informed that the BCL one-day tournament will be staged in December. It will be a single league format with the top two finishers on points qualifying for the final.
"BCL must be organized and we will not compromise on it. We will start the tournament by December 7-10. This time we are considering to organise it in one-day format," Mahmud said after a meeting on Thursday.
"They (franchisees) wanted T20 format. We don't even have time to finish the double league tournament at this time. We have BPL also ahead."
Before the Pakistan series in 2015, the BCL was organized in one-day format instead of four days. There was a lot of excitement in the four-team tournament. The champion was Islami Bank East Zone. Khaled Mahmood wants to make the tournament better from now on.
"Grounds department have been told to make good and bouncy wickets. We have to decide now which field to play or which field to leave empty in a bid to keep the grounds fresh," Mahmud, also the Team Director of Bangladesh national team said.
The BCL is being organized by dividing the eight divisions of the country into four zones. Walton Central Zone is formed with the players from Dhaka Division and Dhaka Metro. Islami Bank owns the eastern part of Sylhet and Chattogram divisions. South Zone is made with Barisal and Khulna divisions and North Zone is formed with Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. Both South and North Zone are managed by the BCB.
Basically the BCB pick up the players for the BCL who put up good performance in the National Cricket League (NCL).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss
Barcelona and Arsenal rampant as Lyon edge Bayern
PSG women's football star detained after teammate attacked
Saudi Arabia spoil Australia's homecoming in wet 0-0 draw
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Man arrested over threatening to rape Indian cricketer's toddler
Afghanistan appoints former all-rounder Ashraf as new cricket chief
'Game-changer' Neesham aims to finish the job in T20 WC final


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft