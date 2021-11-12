Tigers squad for Pakistan series yet to be decided

The Bangladesh squad for the upcoming home series against Pakistan was not finalized even though the national team selection panel along with newly appointed team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon sat in a meeting on Thursday.

Head coach Russell Domingo, who is now in South Africa on a holiday, was not called up virtually in the meeting.

"We have not finalized the team yet. We have discussed ourselves.. we have discussed about the players on format-basis, and the strength of us as well as the strength of Pakistan," chief selector Minhajul Abdein Nannu said here today.

"We will make some changes, but we have to keep in mind that the game is being played on our own soil. We have to consider who can do better here. "

After the calamitous T20 World Cup campaign, there was talk of bringing up sweeping changes to the side. The BCB responded with calling up seven young cricketers to the fold, who are believed to bolster Bangladesh's strength in T20 format.

The team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon has also started training with seven young cricketers in that plan. It is almost certain that all of them will be seen in the Pakistan series.

The selectors have to think about the rest of the places. There is no chance that the BCB will change the captain at this moment. So Mahmudullah Riyad's place is confirmed. It looked the place of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed are also fixed.

Shakib Al Hasan, who sustained a hamstring injury during the World Cup will not be available in T20 series but he has a chance to play in the Test series. Tamim Iqbal will opt out T20 series as he is keen to make a comeback with Test series against Pakistan.

The selectors are also evaluating the performance of the Australia and New Zealand series to sort out the team.

"It was just that our World Cup performance was so bad and we all suffered. But there is nothing to be disappointed with everyone in the current squad. This is the same team that won the series for us two months ago," Abedin said,

The practice of the national team will start from Friday. However, this time BCB will not rush to announce the team as there is no quarantine issue. Before the start of the series, the cricketers will go to the hotel after undergoing Covid-19 test. As a result, the selectors are getting time till the last moment to sort out the team.

The quarantine issue of the Pakistan team is also relaxed as they won't have to do room quarantine if they come negative in Covid-19 test, a BCB official said. -BSS







