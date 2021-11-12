DU takes 16-day grand programme marking centenary

Marking the hundred years founding anniversary of Dhaka University and golden jubilee of the independence of the country, a sixteen day long grand programme will be held on the campus.

The ceremony will start from December 1 and will end on the Independence Day through a concert in the central field of the university.

President Md Abdul Hamid will remain present on the inauguration programme as the chief guest while Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will preside over the programme.

Prime Minister of Bhutan and DU Alumni Lote Shering will address the programme virtually.

Speaker of the National Parliament of the country, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury will join the programme as an honorary guest. On the day of inauguration, a documentary and a theme song on centenary will be released.

In addition, President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate books, photography albums and websites published on the occasion of the centenary of DU and the golden jubilee of the independence.

Among others, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah, DU Alumni Association President A K Azad will address the programme as special guests.