Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Eastern Refinery Limited

Tk 3000cr annual loss  for construction delay

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is currently paying the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the lone refinery of the country, Tk142 for a barrel of 159 litres of refined petroleum.
Only the state-owned BPC is now importing both crude and refined petroleum from foreign countries.
Crude petroleum is supplied to ERL for refining while the refined petroleum products are directly supplied to three marketing companies of the country, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil companies.
According to BPC sources, the refined petroleum is now being purchased by more than Tk5 than the crude oil per litre.
Currently, the government has decided to import some 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil and 58.50 lakh metric tonnes of refined oil for the year 2022 to meet the growing demand of the country.
BPC under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would import 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil for this year from Saudi ARAMCO and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).
BPC will further import another 58.50 lakh metric tonnes of refined fuel oil also for this year.
As a result, the total demand of the country is now over 74 lakh metric tonnes annually. But the ERL is meeting only 20 percent demand of the country while the other 80 percent of refined petroleum products are imported.
As per statistics of the BPC, the country is paying over Tk 3000 crore annually for importing the refined oil.
Considering the situation, the government had taken up a project for setting up the second unit of ERL.
The Engineers' India Limited prepared the DPP for the project two years back. As per DPP, the project cost was estimated at Tk18, 653 crore. Of them Tk7,190 crore has been earmarked for construction of building, road, and land development.  
The DPP has further earmarked Tk 660 crore for customs duties, Tk 1343 crore for VAT, Tk 225 crore for purchasing chemical goods and others for registration, vehicles, telecommunication, electrical goods etc.
The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second unit has been submitted to the ministry for approval.
The Energy Ministry sources said the period of the Consultant Engineers' India Limited of India had been extended for four more years. The extension period of four years was approved by the government on August 10 last year till June 30 in 2024 next.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU takes 16-day grand programme marking centenary
Tk 3000cr annual loss  for construction delay
Speakers from Bangladesh attending a panel discussion
Judges to face fate of Sinha if govt instruction not obeyed: Fakhrul
BNP now compromises with communal forces: Quader
BRTA mobile courts on the  move to stop extra bus fare
PM urges UNESCO to declare remote learning as global public good
1 more dies, 176 hospitalized with dengue


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft