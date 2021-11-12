Tk 3000cr annual loss  for construction delay

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is currently paying the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the lone refinery of the country, Tk142 for a barrel of 159 litres of refined petroleum.

Only the state-owned BPC is now importing both crude and refined petroleum from foreign countries.

Crude petroleum is supplied to ERL for refining while the refined petroleum products are directly supplied to three marketing companies of the country, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil companies.

According to BPC sources, the refined petroleum is now being purchased by more than Tk5 than the crude oil per litre.

Currently, the government has decided to import some 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil and 58.50 lakh metric tonnes of refined oil for the year 2022 to meet the growing demand of the country.

BPC under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would import 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil for this year from Saudi ARAMCO and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

BPC will further import another 58.50 lakh metric tonnes of refined fuel oil also for this year.

As a result, the total demand of the country is now over 74 lakh metric tonnes annually. But the ERL is meeting only 20 percent demand of the country while the other 80 percent of refined petroleum products are imported.

As per statistics of the BPC, the country is paying over Tk 3000 crore annually for importing the refined oil.

Considering the situation, the government had taken up a project for setting up the second unit of ERL.

The Engineers' India Limited prepared the DPP for the project two years back. As per DPP, the project cost was estimated at Tk18, 653 crore. Of them Tk7,190 crore has been earmarked for construction of building, road, and land development.

The DPP has further earmarked Tk 660 crore for customs duties, Tk 1343 crore for VAT, Tk 225 crore for purchasing chemical goods and others for registration, vehicles, telecommunication, electrical goods etc.

The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second unit has been submitted to the ministry for approval.

The Energy Ministry sources said the period of the Consultant Engineers' India Limited of India had been extended for four more years. The extension period of four years was approved by the government on August 10 last year till June 30 in 2024 next.









