Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:33 PM
Judges to face fate of Sinha if govt instruction not obeyed: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir said if any judges give any verdict disobeying the government's instruction they will have to suffer the consequences of former chief justice SK Sinha.
Fakhrul Islam said this while speaking at a seminar titled 'Significance of National Revolution and Solidarity Day on November 7 in today's context' organized by the BNP National Committee to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence at Dhaka Reporters Unity.
Fakrul Islam said the road to justice in the country had come to an end by punishing the former Chief Justice for the crime of telling the truth.
Respected people in the country are not getting respect; people do not have the rights to speak. The government is creating opportunities for corrupt people in the country.
BNP leader said in 1971 Awami League leaders fled to India saying they would participate in the liberation war. But they did not participate in the liberation war.
After independence, these Awami League leaders came to power and destroyed the independence and sovereignty of the country from 1972 to 1975. They established Baksal and destroyed multi-party democracy in the country.
Today, there is a conspiracy to bring back Baksal like that of 1975 again. The right to vote has been taken away. The electoral system has been destroyed, "said Fakhrul Islam.








Judges to face fate of Sinha if govt instruction not obeyed: Fakhrul
