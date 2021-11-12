BNP now compromises with communal forces: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that the politics of BNP is now all about to compromise with selfish and communal evil forces.

"Compromising with selfish and communal evil forces is now the politics of BNP," he said during a press conference held at his office in the secretariat here.

Criticising BNP leaders for their irresponsibility towards the politics, he said that it is now a matter of time wasting on them (BNP leaders) as they are practicing corrupt politics in this country.

In response to the BNP leaders' statement that 'Fascist government has been established in the country, there is no rule of law', the AL general secretary said: "Not the government, the fascist character is now visible in BNP's politics."

Mentioning that the BNP had a record of holding voter less elections and doing cruel activities on minority group through political way when it was in power, he added that now-a-days, BNP has set the examples of arson and communal terrorism as an opposition political party which is beyond fascism. Pointing out that the BNP leaders have already lost patience, Quader said their extreme appetite to assume power makes them crazy.

"The BNP is a political party of confidence-loss," he said, adding that the party has got isolated from people due to its irresponsibility to them and keeping away from public-oriented issues. -BSS







