Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:33 PM
BRTA mobile courts on the  move to stop extra bus fare

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has been conducting mobile courts regularly since the day it fixed extra fare for the diesel-run buses.
They are also marking CNG-run, diesel-run or petrol-run buses with certain stickers. Before getting on a bus, a passenger can see whether the bus is diesel powered or CNG powered.
Besides, any citizen or passenger can lodge a complaint with the BRTA through various ways.
The BRTA is conducting mobile courts to stop irregularities including taking extra fare beyond the fixed ones.
They are also looking into whether vehicles have route permits, registration and driver's license.
Md Sarwar Alam, Director (Enforcement) of BRTA on Thursday said, "If there is no chart we are taking legal action. However, we are focusing more on setting new fares.  It is being monitored whether the CNG-powered or petrol-powered buses are charging increased fares."
Sarwar Alam also said there is a tendency to charge extra fare in the name of gate-lock service or sitting service. The BRTA has stepped up monitoring to stop them. The bus companies involved in charging extra fare are being listed.
Fares for diesel-powered vehicles have been increased. No petrol or CNG bus fare has been increased. "We are taking action by filing lawsuits and fines against the CNG-powered or petrol-powered buses which are charging new fixed fares."
 You can easily understand whether the bus is CNG powered or diesel powered from the stickers we are putting on them, he said.



