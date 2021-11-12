Video
Friday, 12 November, 2021
Home Back Page

PM urges UNESCO to declare remote learning as global public good

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Nov 11: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the UNESCO to declare remote learning and online education as a global public good as online education evolved as a "new normal" during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 "During the pandemic, lack of resources and technologies has jeopardized our decades of gains in school enrolment literacy rate and learning of youth and adult. I call upon this august body (UNESCO) to declare remote learning and online education as a global public good," she said. The premier made this call while addressing the 41st General Conference of UNESCO here.
She also called upon UNESCO to work as a matter of priority with governments, private sectors and other stakeholders to rally partnership and resources to make this happen.
Mentioning that the pandemic has undermined the hard-earned achievements, she said, "It has revealed a major fault line in our education system."
According to UNESCO, close to half of world's students are affected by partial or full school closures. "Online education evolved as a "new normal" during the pandemic," she said, adding, "Yet, it also exposed a new divide."
Sheikh Hasina, however, said digitization has enhanced better services and free flow of information, but there are worries over misuse of digital tools and platforms for spreading harmful contents and hate speech.
 "World bodies like UNESCO should work for addressing this issue," she said, mentioning that this has significant negative impact on the peace and stability of the society. Talking about climate change issue, the Prime Minister said this is a life-threatening reality not only for Bangladesh, but also for many other countries of the world.
"As a leading voice for climate vulnerable countries, we have embarked on ambitious climate commitments. We have cancelled 10 coal-based power plants worth USD 12 billion of foreign investments and we hope countries that are much more responsible for global warming will fulfill their commitments to address climate change impacts," she continued.She urged UNESCO to put greater emphasis on climate education and support member states to provide technical assistance to raise greater awareness and sensitivities to climate challenges.
 "Faster pace of global warming has affected our ocean environment. This calls for urgent scientific research and knowledge," she said.    -BSS


