1 more dies, 176 hospitalized with dengue

One more patient died and 176 hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 135 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 41 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 25,241 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 11. Among them, a total of 24,461 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 684. Of them, 550 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 134 are receiving it outside the capital.







