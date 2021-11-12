Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 November, 2021, 7:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

1 more dies, 176 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Friday, 12 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Staff Correspondent

One more patient died and 176 hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 135 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 41 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 25,241 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 11. Among them, a total of 24,461 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 684. Of them, 550 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 134 are receiving it outside the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU takes 16-day grand programme marking centenary
Tk 3000cr annual loss  for construction delay
Speakers from Bangladesh attending a panel discussion
Judges to face fate of Sinha if govt instruction not obeyed: Fakhrul
BNP now compromises with communal forces: Quader
BRTA mobile courts on the  move to stop extra bus fare
PM urges UNESCO to declare remote learning as global public good
1 more dies, 176 hospitalized with dengue


Latest News
Bangladesh reports five deaths from Covid-19
Daily Observer celebrates a flying start
Two more arrested in Pallabi's Shahinuddin murder
Razzaque seeks Dutch cooperation in reducing crop varieties innovation timeframe
Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh
Entire womenfolk humiliated by Raintree rape case verdict: Fakhrul
School student commits suicide in Rajshahi
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday
American journalist jailed for 11 years in Myanmar
Julian Assange given permission to marry partner in prison
Most Read News
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Students of eight organisations bring out a procession on Dhaka University campus
Awami League General Secretary along with other central leaders
Constitutional resilience and Bangladesh
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
Papaya: The fruit has huge potentiality in Bangladesh
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
UK commits £165m to fight gender inequality in climate crisis
Malala marries PCB official Malik
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft