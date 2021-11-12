BD to get Pfizer jabs from US

The US administration has declared another 14 million Pfizer vaccines for Bangladesh under COVAX initiative.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Thursday told media that in a high-level ministerial virtual meeting on Covid-19 and beyond, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the commitment.

Blinken moderated the meeting held on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister and 25 other Foreign Ministers participated in the meeting.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh demanded the vaccines to be made public good affordable to all countries, and assist and encourage pharmaceutical companies like that of Bangladesh to produce it locally.

He disclosed that Bangladesh has distributed 78 million doses. Of the doses distributed, 46m are first dose while 32m people got the 2nd dose. Bangladesh needs more doses to vaccinate at least 80 percent of its 165m people.

He also carried a good news to the meeting that infection rate in Bangladesh now is around 1pc and only 2 died on Wednesday and day before yesterday only one died of Covid-19.








