Air Canada boss makes red-faced pledge to learn French

MONTREAL, Nov 11: The chief executive of Canada's flagship airline, Air Canada, made a red-faced promise Thursday to knuckle down and learn French, after admitting he had not made time to master the language of Moliere despite years spent living in Quebec.

Michael Rousseau triggered something of a public relations disaster a day earlier by delivering a speech almost entirely in English in Montreal, where the airline is based -- and then appearing to suggest he was too busy to learn French.

"I want to make it clear that in no way did I mean to show disrespect for Quebecers and Francophones across the country," Rousseau said in a statement seeking to make amends, adding: "I apologize to those who were offended by my remarks." "I pledge today to improve my French... while tackling the serious commercial challenges facing Air Canada as we move from surviving the pandemic to rebuilding to normalcy."

Canada has two official languages -- French and English -- and Ottawa requires most companies, notably airlines, to offer services in both. -AFP





