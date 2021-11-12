BD, Cambodia can benefit from growing trade ties

Friendly historical relations between Bangladesh and Cambodia were established in 1973 through the late King Sihanouk of Cambodia and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bangladesh. Formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1993. Over the past three decades, relations between the two countries have deepened and both countries have been cooperating with each other in bilateral and multilateral arrangements.

Bangladeshi medicines, agricultural products garments, footwear and leather goods, knitwear, pharmaceuticals, tableware, home textiles, textiles, seafood and marine products, tea, potatoes, jute and jute products, light engineering products, spices, cosmetics and ceramics, etc. can be exported easily to Cambodia through Myanmar and Thailand. On the other hand, Cambodia mainly exports cotton, edible oil, fertilizer, cleaner, staple fiber, yarn, etc. to Bangladesh.

Trade, agriculture and culture. There is a huge potential for boosting trade between the two countries. There are opportunities for greater cooperation in education and culture, and for the promotion of tourism centered on the Ganges-Mekong valley.

According to Bangladeshi Media reports, Bangladesh and Cambodia cooperate in various sectors. In 2014, the two countries signed an agreement to establish a joint commission to explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen the existing cooperation in various sectors.

Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Cambodia was only $5.57 million in 2016, of which Bangladesh's export was $5 million and import was $0.57 million. Cambodia's exports to Bangladesh have seen a steady increase in the past five years except 2016.

Bangladesh and Cambodia cooperate in various field. In 2010, the two countries agreed to set up a joint commission for bilateral cooperation between the foreign ministries. In 2013, they signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic passports. Bangladesh has expressed interest in hiring Cambodian human resource development teachers.

In 2014, a joint commission was set up to explore new areas of cooperation between the two countries. An agreement was signed to strengthen existing cooperation. In 2014, an agreement on cultural cooperation was signed between Bangladesh and Cambodia. The signed 10 deals in 2017 are expected to enhance bilateral ties and strengthen economic cooperation between the two developing countries.

Bangladesh has proposed a long-term land cultivation agreement for farms in Cambodia by Bangladeshi nationals. Bangladesh is keen to sign a long-term rice import agreement with Cambodia. Cambodian students have been awarded scholarships by Bangladesh Agricultural University. The two countries jointly conduct agricultural research. In 2014, Bangladesh and Cambodia signed an agreement for scientific and technological cooperation in the agricultural sector.

At the same time, Bangladesh-Cambodia has started work to expand bilateral trade, increase investment, and develop the apparel, agricultural and tourism industries.

Now the government is working to get duty free market facility for the export of these products. Cambodia is becoming increasingly important in increasing regional trade. As a result of various official initiatives, Bangladesh's trade relations with that country will be further strengthened. The government is playing an important role in increasing trade and investment by maintaining friendly relations between Bangladesh and Cambodia.

Cambodia is very close to Myanmar geographically. Thailand is a neighboring state of Myanmar. Myanmar and Cambodia can be able to be accessed in South Asia through Bangladesh. If Cambodia connects itself with Bangladesh-Myanmar-Thailand-India connectivity project and Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar connectivity corridor through Thailand, Cambodia would benefit. A huge potential is waiting for Cambodia. If the two projects can be implemented, Cambodia will gain in this regard. Bangladesh-Myanmar's improved ties is very needed in this regard. Cambodia is a very friendly country to both Myanmar and Bangladesh

According to Commerce Ministry of Bangladesh, in the last fiscal year, Bangladesh exported goods worth $5.39 million to Cambodia and imported $0.4 million worth of goods. The government of Bangladesh is thinking of increasing it further. Apart from this, the government is also thinking of providing various facilities to bring investment to Cambodia.










