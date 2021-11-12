

SJIBL launches QR CODE service for cash withdrawal

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Sanaullah Shahid inaugurated the QR CODE Banking Service as chief guest recently, says a press release.

The Managing Director & CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam also spoke on the occasion.

From now on if a customer does not have a Cheque Book or Debit Card with him, the customer can also withdraw money from any branch or sub-branch of the bank by scanning the QR CODE through SJIBL NET App.

Among others the Directors of the Bank Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, MP; Akkas Uddin Mollah, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, the Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz and S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury were present.

Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shahjahan Shiraj, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Imtiaz U. Ahmed, the Head of Public Relations & Bank Foundation Md. Shamsuddoha and the Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar were also present on the occasion.









