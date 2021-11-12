

Palli Sanchay Bank gets new DMD

Md. Shaheedul Islam has recently been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Palli Sanchay Bank (PSB).Prior to this posting, he was working as General Manager of the Janata Bank Limited (JBL), said a press release.Md. Shaheedul Islam joined Janata Bank as Senior Officer in 1988 through Banker's Recruitment Committee of Bangladesh Bank.He worked in various divisions, departments of its head office, branches and area offices over the past years.He attended various trainings, seminars and workshops on banking and financial matters at home and abroad.